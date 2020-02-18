Rest In Peace, Beautiful: 7 Stunning Photos Of Amie Harwick

Hollywood sex therapist Amie Harwick was killed over the weekend, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend who she’d previously had a restraining order against. The details of her death are horrifying, as it appears she was thrown off a third story balcony.

“Harwick, 38, was found unresponsive in her home early Saturday with injuries consistent with a fall, according to a statement from the LAPD,” CNN reports. “Police responded to reports of a ‘woman screaming’ in Harwick’s Hollywood Hills neighborhood, the statement said. They met Harwick’s roommate in the street, who told them Harwick was being assaulted inside the home. Officers found Harwick on the ground beneath a third-story balcony. She was ‘gravely injured’ and unresponsive, LAPD said. The Los Angeles Fire Department transported her to a local hospital, where she later died, the statement said. An investigation showed evidence of a struggle upstairs, as well as forced entry into Harwick’s home, LAPD reported. An FBI-LAPD Task Force arrested Gareth Pursehouse, 41, on Saturday afternoon, the statement said. He’s being held on a $2 million bail, according to jail records.”

Harwick’s ex-fiancé Drew Carey issued this statement on Monday, according to the Daily Beast:

“Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime. She was a positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist. I would like to thank you in advance for giving myself and everyone who loved Amie privacy while we try to work through this tragic situation.”

Carey also tweeted out a holiday photo:

I hope you’re lucky enough to have someone in your life that loves as much as she did. pic.twitter.com/xMkQIwR6d6 — 🅳🆁🅴🆆 🅲🅰🆁🅴🆈 (@DrewFromTV) February 17, 2020

