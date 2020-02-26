CLOSE
Trolls World Tour: SZA & Justin Timberlake Pay Homage To The ’90s In New Visual “The Other Side”

Trolls World Tour soundtrack

Source: Dreamworks Animations

SZA and Justin Timberlake joined forces on “The Other Side,” the first official single and video to drop from the Trolls soundtrack. Clearly inspired by ’90s Hip Hop and R&B visuals (Janet/Busta, Mase/Diddy, the list goes on), SZA is on her sparkliest behavior, rocking inches in a chrome bodysuit as the music quite literally moves Justin.

The ten-time Grammy winner serves as executive producer on the Trolls World Tour soundtrack, alongside Ludwig Göransson.

“It has been such a fun process writing and executive producing for this project,” Timberlake commented via press release. “Being able to bring together different creatives from various disciplines and genres has been the most rewarding part. Creating something that serves the movie while still being able to exist apart from it has been a fun challenge that was made even more exciting by working with the other amazing artists that helped us put this together.”

“I was so thrilled to be invited to participate in this project with Justin,” added SZA, in regard to writing and singing on the song. “The creative process of working with him and the team was filled with such excitement. It’s an energy you can feel in both the song and music video. I can’t wait for people to check it out.”

There are some pretty exciting link-ups on the soundtrack, due March 13th via RCA Records. Check out the official track list below and click here to pre-order the project. Plus, Trolls World Tour the film is due in theaters April 17.

Trolls World Tour (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Track List

  1. The Other Side – SZA & Justin Timberlake
  2. Trolls Wanna Have Good Times – Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, Ester Dean, Icona Pop, Kenan Thompson & the Pop Trolls
  3. Don’t Slack – Anderson .Paak & Justin Timberlake
  4.  It’s All Love – Anderson .Paak, Justin Timberlake, Mary J. Blige & George Clinton
  5. Just Sing – Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Kelly Clarkson, Mary J. Blige, Anderson .Paak & Kenan Thompson
  6. One More Time – Anthony Ramos
  7. Atomic Dog World Tour Remix – George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, Anderson .Paak & Mary J. Blige
  8. Rainbows, Unicorns, Everything Nice – Walt Dohrn & Joseph Shirley
  9. Rock N Roll Rules – HAIM & Ludwig Göransson
  10. Leaving Lonesome Flats – Dierks Bentley
  11. Born to Die – Kelly Clarkson
  12. Trolls 2 Many Hits Mashup – Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, Icona Pop & the Pop Trolls
  13. Barracuda – Rachel Bloom
  14. Yodel Beat – Ludwig Göransson
  15. Crazy Train – Rachel Bloom
  16. I Fall to Pieces – Sam Rockwell
  17. Perfect for Me – Justin Timberlake
  18. Rock You Like a Hurricane – Rachel Bloom
  19. It’s All Love (History of Funk) – Anderson .Paak, Mary J. Blige & George Clinton
  20. Just Sing (Trolls World Tour) – Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, James Corden, Kelly Clarkson, George Clinton, Mary J. Blige, Anderson .Paak, Rachel Bloom, Kenan Thompson, Anthony Ramos, Red Velvet, Icona Pop & Sam Rockwell

