Trolls World Tour: SZA & Justin Timberlake Pay Homage To The ’90s In New Visual “The Other Side”

SZA and Justin Timberlake joined forces on “The Other Side,” the first official single and video to drop from the Trolls soundtrack. Clearly inspired by ’90s Hip Hop and R&B visuals (Janet/Busta, Mase/Diddy, the list goes on), SZA is on her sparkliest behavior, rocking inches in a chrome bodysuit as the music quite literally moves Justin.

The ten-time Grammy winner serves as executive producer on the Trolls World Tour soundtrack, alongside Ludwig Göransson.

“It has been such a fun process writing and executive producing for this project,” Timberlake commented via press release. “Being able to bring together different creatives from various disciplines and genres has been the most rewarding part. Creating something that serves the movie while still being able to exist apart from it has been a fun challenge that was made even more exciting by working with the other amazing artists that helped us put this together.”

“I was so thrilled to be invited to participate in this project with Justin,” added SZA, in regard to writing and singing on the song. “The creative process of working with him and the team was filled with such excitement. It’s an energy you can feel in both the song and music video. I can’t wait for people to check it out.”

ALSO: “You Think I’m Cute? Yes Or No?” Little Curly-Haired Aiden J. Garcia Is Growing Up So Fast!

There are some pretty exciting link-ups on the soundtrack, due March 13th via RCA Records. Check out the official track list below and click here to pre-order the project. Plus, Trolls World Tour the film is due in theaters April 17.

Trolls World Tour (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Track List

The Other Side – SZA & Justin Timberlake Trolls Wanna Have Good Times – Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, Ester Dean, Icona Pop, Kenan Thompson & the Pop Trolls Don’t Slack – Anderson .Paak & Justin Timberlake It’s All Love – Anderson .Paak, Justin Timberlake, Mary J. Blige & George Clinton Just Sing – Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Kelly Clarkson, Mary J. Blige, Anderson .Paak & Kenan Thompson One More Time – Anthony Ramos Atomic Dog World Tour Remix – George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, Anderson .Paak & Mary J. Blige Rainbows, Unicorns, Everything Nice – Walt Dohrn & Joseph Shirley Rock N Roll Rules – HAIM & Ludwig Göransson Leaving Lonesome Flats – Dierks Bentley Born to Die – Kelly Clarkson Trolls 2 Many Hits Mashup – Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, Icona Pop & the Pop Trolls Barracuda – Rachel Bloom Yodel Beat – Ludwig Göransson Crazy Train – Rachel Bloom I Fall to Pieces – Sam Rockwell Perfect for Me – Justin Timberlake Rock You Like a Hurricane – Rachel Bloom It’s All Love (History of Funk) – Anderson .Paak, Mary J. Blige & George Clinton Just Sing (Trolls World Tour) – Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, James Corden, Kelly Clarkson, George Clinton, Mary J. Blige, Anderson .Paak, Rachel Bloom, Kenan Thompson, Anthony Ramos, Red Velvet, Icona Pop & Sam Rockwell

Also On Global Grind: