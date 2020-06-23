Baltimore Restaurant Issues Apology After 9-Year-Old Black Boy Is Denied Entry — Details & Video Of The Incident Inside

One Black mom stuck to her guns when she was met by discrimination at a Baltimore restaurant recently.

Marcia Grant and her son were denied seating, due to her son’s “athletic” attire, but she stood her ground, especially because she witnessed a white child sporting athletic wear while dining in the restaurant with no problem. The Ouzo Bay manager told the mom that he understood how she felt and that they could return to eat, pending her son’s change of clothes, but Marcia pressed the issue — and rightfully so.

The white kid was pretty much wearing the same outfit as her Black son, but he was of course welcomed into the restaurant. See Marcia’s video up top.

“I pointed out to them that there was a white child that also had on athletic wear just getting up from dinning there, they still would not let my son eat there! I have faced racism time and time again, but it’s hard AF, when you have to see your child (9yo) upset because he knows he’s being treated different that a white child!!!,” she captioned the clip in part.

After the clearly racist ordeal made its rounds, Ouzo Bay released an apology and placed the manager on “indefinite leave.” See their full message below and chime in with your thoughts.

