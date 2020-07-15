Jamie Foxx Stars In Twisted Superpower Flick ‘Project Power’ — Peep The Trailler

Jamie Foxx, Dominique Fishback, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and more are all set to star in the upcoming movie Project Power. Due in one month, the twisted superpower film will hit Netflix August 14.

“On the streets of New Orleans, word begins to spread about a mysterious new pill that unlocks superpowers unique to each user. The catch: You don’t know what will happen until you take it,” a synopsis, courtesy of Netflix, reads. “While some develop bulletproof skin, invisibility, and super strength, others exhibit a deadlier reaction. But when the pill escalates crime within the city to dangerous levels, a local cop (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) teams with a teenage dealer (Dominique Fishback) and a former soldier fueled by a secret vendetta (Jamie Foxx) to fight power with power and risk taking the pill in order to track down and stop the group responsible for creating it.”

Courtney B. Vance and Allen Maldonado also star in the flick. Check out the trailer and first-look photos. Most recently, Jamie Foxx has been using his voice to uplift the Black community, as we fight for the countless lives lost to police violence, systemic oppression, and racism. See what he’s had to say on the issues here.