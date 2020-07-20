A Look Back At Nicki Minaj’s Glo’ Up Over The Years [Photos]

This morning, July 20, Nicki Minaj announced her pregnancy. While many are up in arms over who she’s expecting with (her husband Kenneth Petty is a sex offender), the world is still wishing the rap superstar a safe pregnancy, at the very least, especially during the uncertainty of the current coronavirus pandemic.

“#Preggers,” she captioned the initial announcement pic, before going on to explain the nostalgic photoshoot. “I’m in love. Classic Nicki meets the now. #BABYMINAJ 💜” In another flick, she told fans how excited she is. “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes. 💛”

Nicki Minaj has always wanted a family and it looks like one of her biggest dreams are about to come true. To show her some love on this day, we’ve gathered some photos of Nicki over the years, growing into the woman she was always meant to be.

Check those out below.

Nikki Minaj attends GQ “Men Of The Year” Party at Chateau Marmont in 2009.

Nicki Minaj at the 2010 American Music Awards.

A classic Nicki look.

Nicki Minaj all smiles on The Tonight Show.

Young Barbie at Power 105.1’s 2013 Powerhouse.

Watch What Happens Live!

Nicki looking gorgeous as ever at the 2015 American Music Awards.

Killing the red carpet, per usual.

Crushing at the 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards.

Wet n’ Wild Nicki at the 2018 Harper’s BAZAAR ICONS Party.

Super thicc Nicki!

Pre-quarantine Onika.

Embracing her roots.

