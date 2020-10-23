No Homecoming, No Problem: #HomecomingDripOff Challenge

Sammy is an Atlanta Native placing her stamp on everything pop culture, through her digital content brand Sammy Approved TV. To some, Sammy is a creative storyteller dedicating most of her time to producing content and experiences that build conversation and community around music and pop culture.

Many alumni and current undergraduate students were left distraught this Homecoming season as all celebrations have been cancelled due to coronavirus and a global pandemic. You may have even bought a stylish, HBCU inspired mask in hopes of popping out at your university’s tailgate this year. HBCU alumni are most devastated as Homecoming celebrations have become the one time a year where you can reconnect with classmates, reminisce on the wild times in undergrad and feel, if even for a moment, that you are that wide-eyed freshman who just touched the yard for the first time. Certainly nothing like the HBCU Homecoming experience.

In the words of every Clark Atlanta University student, find a way or make one. Quite a few organizations have programmed events virtually to celebrate HBCU Homecomings, such as Support Black Colleges inaugural 2020 Virtual Homecoming Celebration. They worked to gather notable HBCU alumni DJs, artists like Ari Lennox, 2 Chainz and Kirk Franklin and public figures to highlight HBCU’s culture and global impact.

The great news is that students and alumni did not allow a slight pivot from a normal HBCU Homecoming celebration to distract them from what is most important during this season — getting these fits off. A new challenge was created on social media to highlight fashionable looks for any Homecoming occasion using the #HomecomingDripOff hashtag. These stylish students are sharing sporty and casual looks for the game, fly fits for tailgate, timeless Greek paraphernalia for the yard and sexy after-party attire. Take a look at this list of fashionable outfits sported by these HBCU alumni and students:

South Carolina State University

Sis (@saucellinasuave) pulled out all the stops with her wardrobe changes representing for Orangeburg’s South Carolina State University and her Greek sorority Delta Sigma Theta, Incorporated. It features the perfect music selection because we do, in fact, love a good tribute to Shawty Lo with this Southern classic.

Howard University

Myriah Sparks (@theclosetwhispererstyle) representing for Howard University in all of her fabulous looks. A good fedora is obviously the perfect touch to any Homecoming fit. The layers she adds to each outfit are necessary, because for whatever reason the weather during Homecoming always seems to be unpredictable. Take Howard’s legendary 2012 Homecoming where Drake surprised the yard with his experience, it poured down right before the sun shined.

Hampton University

Pretty on her left and pretty on her right. This Hampton Alumna (@itsflappjack) flaunts her beauty and sass in this short Homecoming looks video. The pink corset and grey tennis skirt paired well for a flawless look on the yard. Her animation and “the Real HU” shade adds the perfect flare to this take on the #HomecomingDripOff challenge.

University of District of Columbia

Trisha Sharell (@trishasharell__) slays the catwalk in her knee-high leather boots which complimented each look so well. She gave the girls tricks and twirls. It’s a wonder her eyes ever left the camera. Put on for UDC!

Alabama A&M University

Coronavirus won’t stop this HBCU alumna’s (@moneymorgen) Homecoming celebration or her cute outfits. She opens the video with a notable quote tshirt and a politically motivated face mask. As an experienced tailgater, you must not forget your cup. She ups the standard by adding a bendy straw and the HBCU community must stan.

Florida A&M University

Watch as Shaakira White (@shaakirawhite) give us clean, flawless looks from head to toe. FAMU was not prepared for these stylish looks, so it was best she filmed from the comfort of her home. Shaakira represents for FAMU and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated. Go off!

North Carolina A&T University

GHOE is always a vibe when one thinks of a true HBCU Homecoming experience. The HBCU community understands NCAT students and alumni are not well right now and respect your privacy at this time. Shout out NCAT alumna Krystall Hall (@thekrystallhall) serving a powerful denim jumpsuit with the fur. We truly love to see it.

Virginia Union University

It’s the walk and sip straight out the bottle at tailgate for me. Once again, song selection is so important. Virginia Union University’s alum (@sneakyq_) nailed this mix. Each song is a staple for every HBCU homecoming occasion from the tailgate to the after party. We love a textured moment with the velour top at the end.

Savannah State University

This Savannah State University alumni duo (@msjannayvonne) comes in strong out the gate. The production, the aesthetic and the looks are all serving! You can’t go wrong with a marching band classic like “Stand Up and Get Crunk.” We must thank the editor for these skillful cuts between looks deliberately on beat.

Honorable Mention: Spice Adams Old Heads Edition

Spice Adams (@spiceadams) actually had nothing to do with this challenge, but someone used his video for this old head’s edition of the #HomecomingDripOff challenge. Per usual, Spice serves a gator boot, top hat and a talented split. Thank you for your contributions to the drip off.

