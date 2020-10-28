2020 BET HIP HOP AWARDS Recap

Sammy is an Atlanta Native placing her stamp on everything pop culture, through her digital content brand Sammy Approved TV. To some, Sammy is a creative storyteller dedicating most of her time to producing content and experiences that build conversation and community around music and pop culture.

Last night the world tuned into the 2020 BET “HIP HOP AWARDS” with some of the hottest names in music. Comedians, actors, hosts of the “85 South Show” podcast and stars of “Wild N’ Out,” Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico Bean co-hosted the annual show.

It was an entertaining show full of performances, awards and laughter. Artist Cordae opened the show with a powerful freestyle discussing the importance of voting as we prepare to wrap up the 2020 Election.

Cordae’s performance was followed by ‘Impact Track’ winner Lil Baby performing his hit single “We Paid” with Detroit rapper 42 Dugg. The City Girls returned to the stage with anthems ‘Kitty Talk’ and ‘Jobs’ in their first televised performance since JT’s release last year.

The highly anticipated cyphers were hosted by DJ Hed and featured a covey of emcees, songstresses and reggae stars delivering their hottest sixteens including Beenie Man, Bounty Killer, Original Koffee, Shenseea, Skip Marley, ZJ Liquid, Adé, Buddy, Deanté Hitchcock, and Flo Milli. Singers Brandy, Erykah Badu, H.E.R. and Teyana Taylor joined forces for an impressive, all-female collaboration. Rappers Chika, Flawless Real Talk, Jack Harlow, Polo G and Rapsody lended their voices in the first ever “Social Justice” cypher.

It is evident that women stole the show this year with memorable performances by Mulatto, Chika and Flo Milli. One of the most impressive moments and the most viewed performance during the show was the Ladies First Cypher featuring Erykah Badu, Teyana Taylor, H.E.R., and Brandy where they performed to Brandy’s timeless song “I Wanna Be Down.” It was an uplifting experience the world needed during such unprecedented times. Breonna Taylor was honored during the cypher, and viewers were reminded of Black pride and womanhood.

Like most award shows, roses were given in the form of tributes and honorary awards. The show featured a special tribute to the late Pop Smoke performed by Quavo which included “Shake the Room” and “Aim for the Moon.” Snoop Dogg honored the ‘I Am Hip Hop’ Award recipient Master P.

Megan Thee Stallion ruled the night with three wins for ‘Hustler of the Year,’ ’Hip Hop Artist of the Year’ and a shared ‘Best Collaboration’ with Beyoncé for the “Savage (remix).” Fans take to social media as they are not pleased with her win for ‘Hip Hop Artist of the Year’ over Lil Baby.

Nonetheless, women continued to prove their dominance in music this year as Beyoncé also took home an additional win for ‘Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse’ for the “Savage (remix).” Roddy Ricch was a double winner for ‘Song of the Year’ and ‘Album of the Year’ for “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial.” Pop Smoke was posthumously crowned ‘Best New Hip Hop Artist’ and UK rapper Stormzy took home the award for ‘Best International Flow.’

During the timely “Hip Hop Cares” segments, G Herbo and Trae Tha Truth were spotlighted for their tireless contributions to their communities and the world at large through social justice, mental health and environmental activism.

2 Chainz and Lil Wayne closed out the show with their hit single “Money Maker.” With the election less than a week away, Vice Presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance with a fervent plea urging viewers to head to the polls and vote this election season.

In case you missed the show, take a look at the complete list of 2020 BET “HIP HOP AWARDS” winners here:

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO

FUTURE FEATURING DRAKE – “LIFE IS GOOD”

BEST COLLABORATION

MEGAN THEE STALLION FEATURING BEYONCÉ – “SAVAGE (REMIX)”

BEST DUO OR GROUP

CHRIS BROWN AND YOUNG THUG

BEST LIVE PERFORMER

TRAVIS SCOTT

LYRICIST OF THE YEAR

RAPSODY

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

TEYANA “SPIKE TEE” TAYLOR

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

HIT-BOY

HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

MEGAN THEE STALLION

SONG OF THE YEAR

RODDY RICCH – “THE BOX” (PRODUCED BY 30 ROCK & DATBOISQUEEZE)

HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

RODDY RICCH – “PLEASE EXCUSE ME FOR BEING ANTISOCIAL”

BEST NEW HIP HOP ARTIST

POP SMOKE

HUSTLER OF THE YEAR

MEGAN THEE STALLION

SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE

BEYONCÉ – “SAVAGE (REMIX)”

IMPACT TRACK

LIL BABY – “THE BIGGER PICTURE”

DJ OF THE YEAR

D-NICE

BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM

THE JOE BUDDEN PODCAST

BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW

STORMZY (UK)

