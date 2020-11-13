Dear Santa: Upcoming Documentary To Chronicle USPS’ Inspiring ‘Operation Santa’ Program [Trailer]

The USPS’ volunteer-run Operation Santa program is getting chronicled in its own documentary, titled Dear Santa.

Here’s a quick look at what to expect from the endearing film:

“For the last 113 years, hundreds of thousands of children and families across the country have sent letters to Santa each holiday season asking for everything from toys to the most basic of necessities. Since then, the postal service has partnered with anonymous ‘elves’ to fulfill these requests by December 25th. Shot on location in only five weeks last holiday, the film follows a handful of Operation Santa centers and the people who make them possible everywhere from small-town Arizona to the heart of New York City. A love letter to each of these places and the 7.3 million postal employees that connect them, Dear Santa is a timely reminder of how we can care for each other even when we’re far apart.”

Dear Santa is directed by Dana Nachman and will debut in select US theaters and all major streaming services December 4. Grab a tissue as you tune into the trailer below!

