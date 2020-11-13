Watch The ‘Fresh Prince’ Cast Come Together In A Heartwarming Reunion Trailer — Yes, Janet Hubert Too!

Fans of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air are patiently waiting on the reunion episode Will Smith teased a couple months ago.

Not only do we get to catch up with the iconic cast, Will’s September post on Instagram indicated he and Janet Hubert made up after decades of beef. With 2020 being such a rollercoaster year, we couldn’t think of a better time for the two legends to put their issues aside and come together.

Now, we have a trailer for the upcoming special, in which Tatyana Ali talks about the connection Will and Alfonso Ribeiro had from the very beginning. Will also reveals his partner-in-everything DJ Jazzy Jeff turned down Fresh Prince of Bel-Air “ten times,” as he had no plans on acting. Touching on James Avery, who passed away in 2013, Ali says he was the “heart of the show.”

“I wanted him to think I was good,” Will admits, later adding “I couldn’t celebrate 30 years of Fresh Prince without Janet.”

Tune in up top — it’s definitely going to be one of the most beautiful moments in television history.