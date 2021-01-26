Vanessa Bryant Shares Bittersweet Letter From Gianna’s Best Friend: Gianna “Changed Our Lives”

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Today, the world mourns the loss of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, who, alongside seven others, died one year ago in a tragic helicopter incident.

As the first anniversary of her beloved husband and daughter’s death commenced, Vanessa Bryant shared a letter from one of Gigi’s friends, Aubrey. In the letter, the young girl shares with Vanessa how great a friend and person Gigi was. “There are times I get into a pit of despair thinking about her and what she could’ve accomplished had she had a couple more years. But recently I have been thinking about the mark she did leave on this earth,” Aubrey wrote. “Her fights for equality in sports made the world reconsider their opinions, she along with Mr. Bryant, set the wheels in motion. But on a lower level, on behalf of every person who came across her, I can say that she changed our lives. Her simple actions made all of us a better person and I believe that the results of this will never stop appearing.”

Touched by the letter, Vanessa posted it on Instagram with the caption: “Today I received this sweet letter from one of Gianna’s best friends, Aubrey. I love you Aubz (as my Gigi would call you). Thank you so much for beautifully sharing some of your memories of my Gigi with me and allowing me to share them here on my ig. My Gigi is INCREDIBLE and I truly appreciate your thoughtful letter. She loves you so much. I miss my baby girl and Kob-Kob so much, too. ♥️I will never understand why/how this tragedy could’ve happened to such beautiful, kind and amazing human beings. It still doesn’t seem real. Kob, we did it right. Gigi, you still make mommy proud. I love you!”

See Aubrey Callaghan’s full letter below, courtesy of Mrs. Bryant.