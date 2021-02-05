It’s Up: Cardi B Talks New Single, Dealing With Critics, & More For Apple Music

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Since her song “Bodak Yellow” took off, Cardi B hasn’t missed musically. From international hits like “I Like It” to collaborations with local artists, her music goes. Still, like any successful person, Belcalis has tons of critics who’ve tried to censure her — a fact that seems to be causing her some anxiety as she readies her upcoming album. In an interview for Apple Music, the superstar discussed her latest single “Up,” her next project, people debating her race, and more.

“I’m good, but I’m very nervous. Oh my gosh. This week has been a really… not a bad week, but a bad week for my nerves. I’ve been waking up early. I haven’t been able to eat, I’ve been, like… well, I don’t know. I feel like I get criticized a lot, and scrutinized… I always feel like I’ve got to be super, super, super perfect. I’m a Libra, so everybody’s opinion always counts to me,” Cardi said of the days leading up to her single release.

The Bronx, N.Y. native also talked about wanting to make sure her music is diverse. Before “Up,” she dropped “WAP” featuring Meg Thee Stallion, which the ladies had a lot of fun with. “My last song was very sexual, very sexual, so I always want my next songs to be different than the one before. If a topic on one of my songs is money, the other topic, I want it to be about something else. When I started rapping, when I first put music out, like my mixtape, it was all — this might sound crazy, but I got really inspired of Drill Chicago music,” Cardi explained. “I was young, and I liked that and everything, so my mixtape was very all about gangster violence. If it’s up, then it’s stuck. That’s where I wanted to take it with this record,” she went on.

So far, fans are loving the new visual, which you can check out above.

YOU REALLY MANAGED TO PUT ALL OF THIS IN 2:50 ??? YOU’RE IMPECCABLE !!! @iamcardib pic.twitter.com/95gPrfXTmZ — lane (@ordunolanee) February 5, 2021

Listen to her full interview with Apple Music below. As mentioned, Cardi discusses the public reaction “WAP,” having to explain her race “every six months,” wanting to put out an album last year, and more.