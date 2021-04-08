HomeCelebrity NewsActors

Dwayne Johnson For President? Early Poll Shows Immense Support For The People’s Champ [Details]

The Daily Grind Video
CLOSE
"Jumanji: The Next Level" Premiere

Source: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com / WENN

Dwayne Johnson has been talking about running for president in the future, if it’s the people’s will, and according to an early poll it looks like it is.

In his new sitcom Young Rock, Johnson is running for President of the United States and in the process, giving his constituents a more in depth look at his upbringing. When asked if he would take on the coveted job in real life, he said in an interview: “I would consider a presidential run in the future if that’s what the people wanted. Truly I mean that, and I’m not flippant in any way with my answer. That would be up to the people… so I would wait and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground.”

Now, in a new poll, it appears the athlete-turned-actor already has a lot of the support he would need. From TMZ:

“The former WWE superstar turned Hollywood A-lister has the support of 46 percent of adult Americans if he were to make a Presidential run in 2024 … according to a recent online poll of 30,138 potential voters between April 2 and April 4. The same poll found 29 percent would support dual campaigns by The Rock for POTUS and Matthew McConaughey for Texas Governor … something the actor’s also suggested he’s considering.”According to TMZ’s report, there’s also some support for Angelina Jolie (30%), Oprah (27%), and Tom Hanks (22%), should they decide to enter politics. “Overall though, nearly 2 out of 3 adults polled said they believe celebs make good politicians if they have a good team and possess ‘political aptitude,'” TMZ notes.Let us know your thoughts.
If You Were A Kid In 2001, These Black Action Heroes Were Probably Your Everything
If You Were A Kid In 2001, These Black Action Heroes Were Probably Your Everything
7 photos

black president , Dwayne Johnson , Newsletter , presidential campaign , the rock

You May Also Like
Close