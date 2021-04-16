Whole Lotta Azz: Meg Thee Stallion & Lil Durk Hit The Strip Club For ‘Movie’ [Official Video]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic (and a brewing beef with her label), Megan Thee Stallion released an album full of bangers.

There are a few Good News songs in particular that fans can’t seem to get enough of — one of those being “Movie” featuring Lil Durk. This week, the multi-Grammy Award winner dropped the official video for the strip club anthem and — you guessed it — you can expect a whole lot of *ss! Durk and Meg hit the scene, where dancers show off their moves as the rappers throw money. Meg even joins the ladies to show off her own infamous skills at one point.

Also worth noting: P-Valley stars Brandee Evans and Nicco Annan are in the building for the festivities. If you watch the hit STARZ series, then you’re aware of just how fitting their cameos are.

“Megan we might got the #1 strip club song right now @theestallion video out now !!!!,” Durk wrote on IG. Check out the Mike Ho-directed clip below and let us know which Good News song is your favorite. We’re hoping for another Meg and Durk collaboration in the near future, for sure.

ALSO: M-I-Crooked Letter-Crooked Letter! P-Valley‘s Shannon Thornton Is The Sexiest Woman On TV Right Now & These Pics Prove it

ALSO: Tune In | Fans React To The Shadiest, Spiciest Episode Of P-Valley Yet