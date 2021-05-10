Michael B. Jordan Talks Cheffin’ It Up For His Family, Directing Creed III, Staying Fit & More [Videos]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Michael B. Jordan dropped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show to catch up after quite some time and in true Ellen fashion, it was a fun and hilarious interview.

There to promote his new movie Without Remorse, also starring Lauren London, Jordan chimed in on a bevy of topics, including his foray into directing with the next installation of Creed, training for movie stunts, the name he’s definitely not giving his first son, being the sexiest man alive, how he spent his free pandemic time, and more. It turns out, Jordan is a great cook who loves pasta and while at home during these unprecedented times, the actor often cheffed it up in the kitchen for his loved ones. Also in the interview, he says he’s excited to direct Creed III and hopes everyone likes it. He tells Twitch he is all about legacy and doing fun projects with hidden, meaningful lessons.

In case you didn’t know, the actor’s father’s name is Michael A. Jordan, and of course he’s Michael B. Jordan, but he says he will not name his son “Michael C. Jordan.”

“I am breaking that circle right there,” he revealed, adding he would like his child to have his own identity. “It’s too much. The pressure I had to live up to my dad’s name and I’m not gonna put that on my kid.”

Check out his interview, in full, up top, plus he and Ellen play Burning Questions below. Without Remorse, a thriller based on the Tom Clancy novel of the same name, is available on Prime Video now. Watch the official trailer here.

