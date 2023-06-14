What To Watch This Juneteenth: TV Programming For Black Joy [List]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

In honor of Juneteenth coming up, we have collected the best Black television shows and films to watch this weekend. For years, many Black families across the states have celebrated their freedom with family gatherings in the form of cookouts, game nights and a night filled with the electric slide. This year the occasion is even more special as it will be recognized nationally by families of all races and ethnic backgrounds. Though a day off for all people may not sit well with every Black household, it is a well-deserved day of leisure for Black folks all over nonetheless.

Enjoy a current list of our favorite TV programming and films encouraging Black joy. Whether you’re looking for something timeless, comical or dramatic to watch this Juneteenth, we have something for the entire family to enjoy. Each program listed is detailed with a short description and its network to guide you on where to watch with your loved ones.

Check out a list of our favorite TV series and films encouraging Black joy this Juneteenth:

Run The World (Starz)

This comedic show is about a group of women work, live and play in Harlem as they strive for world domination.

Sylvie’s Love (Amazon Prime)

The original Amazon Prime film follows Sylvie, who has a summer romance with a saxophonist who takes a summer job at her father’s record store in Harlem. When they reconnect years later, they discover that their feelings for each other have not faded with the years.

PAUSE with Sam Jay (HBO/Hulu)

PAUSE with Sam Jay is a new, half-hour, late night talk series created by Emmy-nominated writer and stand-up comedian Sam Jay (Saturday Night Live, Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning) and Prentice Penny (HBO’s Insecure) that takes a new approach to late-night conversations and plunges into the cultural issues that divide us from a fresh lens.

The Upshaws (Netflix)

This new Netflix comedy starring Mike Epps, Wanda Sykes and Kim Fields is set in Indiana following one working-class African American family’s struggles to make it work and make it right without the blueprints to do it.

Fatherhood (Netflix)

Fatherhood starring Kevin Hart follows a father brings up his baby girl as a single dad after the unexpected death of his wife who died a day after their daughter’s birth.

All The Way Black (BET Plus)

All The Way Black is a series that shows all of the hilarious, authentic, and relatable ways Black people see and experience life. Chris Spencer takes a nostalgic look back at things we loved about the 70s, 80s and 90s, from the best Black family sitcoms to the most memorable events. Being Black can be a challenge, but we wouldn’t trade it for anything.

Always a Bridesmaid (BET Plus)

A Black romantic comedy, where after being in many weddings without walking down the aisle herself, Corina just might find the love she needs when Mark comes into her life.

The Jamie Foxx Show (BET Plus)

Jamie Foxx is a Black legend, incredible singer, and multi hyphenate. After moving from Texas to Los Angeles to pursue a career in entertainment, Jamie King supports himself by working at his aunt and uncle’s hotel alongside his entertaining coworkers.

Martin (BET Plus)

A Black sitcom classic that gave us all the feels and fun. Martin is a smooth-talking, wise-cracking Detroit radio DJ whose attitude is great for the airwaves, but causes chaos in his personal life.

Miss Juneteenth (BET Plus)

A joyful exploration of Black mothers and daughters, finding your voice, and embracing your beauty.

Bigger (BET Plus)

The modern-day Living Single 2.0. These 30-something Black professionals are on a journey of exploration and having fun while they’re at it.

Bruh (BET Plus)

A film about Black male friendships, the sincerity and mess make these friendships feel authentic. Get to know hard-luck entrepreneur John and his more successful friends from college Tom, Bill and Mike as they navigate careers, relationships and life in Atlanta.

What Men Want (Hulu)

Passed up for a well-deserved promotion, sports agent Ali Davis, played by Taraji P. Henson, wonders what else she needs to do to succeed in a man’s world. Hoping to find answers from a psychic, Ali drinks a weird concoction that suddenly allows her to hear what men are thinking. Using her newfound ability, Ali starts to turn the tables on her obnoxious male colleagues while racing to sign the next basketball superstar.

Soul Food (Hulu)

When Ahmad Simmons’ diabetic grandmother, Josephine “Big Mama” Joseph, falls into a coma during an operation to amputate her leg, it throws the Joseph family into chaos. Ahmad watches as his mother, Maxine, and aunts Teri and Tracy struggle to adjust to the family matriarch’s sudden absence, fall into old rivalries, share memories, and work to maintain the long-standing tradition of Sunday family dinners. This star-studded classic 1997 film is surely one to watch this weekend.

Grown-ish (Freeform/Hulu)

The Johnson family’s eldest daughter is taking her first steps into the real world as she heads off to college. “Grown-ish” explores the first trappings of adulthood, and Zoey must navigate through the trials and tribulations of these momentous steps. Zoey discovers that once she leaves the nest, things do not always go her way.

Sister, Sister (Netflix)

Tia and Tamera are twins who were separated at birth, with each being adopted by a different parent. One day, the teens have a chance encounter while shopping at a clothing store in the mall. After the families meet, Tamera’s adoptive father reluctantly allows Tia and her mother to move into his home so the girls can be together. But just because they’re twins doesn’t mean Tia and Tamera are identical in any way other than looks — Tia is intelligent and from inner-city Detroit while Tamera is the boy-crazy twin from the suburbs.

Moesha (Netflix/Hulu)