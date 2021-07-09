Tune In: Netflix Drops The Official Trailer For ‘Sweet Girl’ Starring Jason Momoa & Isabela Merced

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Jason Momoa is starring in the upcoming Netflix film, Sweet Girl. Due next month, Momoa plays a grief-stricken father and husband.

“Devoted family man Ray Cooper, vows justice against the pharmaceutical company responsible for pulling a potentially life saving drug from the market just before his wife (Adria Arjona) dies from cancer,” an official synopsis, courtesy of Netflix, reads. “But when his search for the truth leads to a deadly encounter that puts Ray and his daughter Rachel (Isabela Merced) in harm’s way, Ray’s mission turns into a quest for vengeance in order to protect the only family he has left.”

Sweet Girl is directed by Brian Andrew Mendoza who also joins Momoa on the production end. See the official cast and crew credits below, plus a trailer. “The past is like a dream — images and feelings that offer some truth about how we got here, even if details are blurred by time,” Momoa says in a voiceover in the clip. Tune in August 20 on Netflix.

Directed by: Brian Andrew Mendoza

Written by: Gregg Hurwitz & Philip Eisner

Produced by: Jeff Fierson, Brad Peyton, Jason Momoa, Brian Andrew Mendoza

Cast: Jason Momoa, Isabela Merced, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Adria Arjona, Raza Jaffrey, Justin Bartha, Lex Scott Davis, Michael Raymond-James and Amy Brenneman

