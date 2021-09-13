She Deserves: Rising Star Evvie McKinney Goes No. 1 With Gospel Hit “Just Like God”

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Evvie McKinney has been chasing her dreams and all the hard work is beginning to pay off.

Those who have followed the gifted singer’s career so far know she first gained national recognition on The Four. The competition series premiered back in 2018 with panelists Sean “Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor, and Charlie Walk. While the show highlighted a ton of talent — Leah Jenea, Zhavia Ward, and more — it was Memphis native Evvie McKinney who went home the winner of the first season.

Just a few years later, she’s celebrating her first no. 1 song, “Just Like God.” Last week, Billboard reported on Evvie topping the Gospel Airplay Chart with the soulful, feel-good tune, which she cowrote with Paul Duncan and Jamie Moore. Evvie (who welcomed a daughter back in July) told Billboard in a statement:

“After two years of writing and recording during the pandemic, to finally see my debut gospel radio single reach No. 1 is almost indescribable for me. I wrote ‘Just Like God’ to express my heart: While I try never to be surprised by what God does, I want to always remain in awe of Him doing it. A huge thank you to all the radio programmers and music directors who allow my music to be heard.”

“We are thrilled to have a No. 1 debut gospel radio single from a developing artist on our roster,” Monica Coates, co-executive director at Motown Gospel, added.

We are too. Witnessing Evvie’s passion and journey in music has been beautiful, so we salute to the young Queen! Check out “Just Like God” below and follow Evvie on Instagram here to stay tuned for what she has in store for us next.

ALSO: Had To See It To Believe It | The Most Viral Moments At The 2021 MTV VMAs

Also On Global Grind: