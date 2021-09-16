CBS Pulls Upcoming Competition Series ‘The Activist’ Following Public Backlash [Details]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Upcoming competition series The Activist has been pulled by CBS following backlash from the public.

In case you missed it, the series would have had community activists competing in various challenges to promote their causes. It would have been hosted by Priyanka Chopra, Usher, and Julianne Hough. In a joint statement from Global Citizen, CBS, and Live Nation yesterday evening, however, fans were told:

“The Activist was designed to show a wide audience the passion, long hours, and ingenuity that activists put into changing the world, hopefully inspiring others to do the same. However, it has become apparent the format of the show as announced distracts from the vital work these incredible activists do in their communities every day. The push for global change is not a competition and requires a global effort.”

“As a result, we are changing the format to remove the competition element and reimagining the concept into a primetime documentary special (air date to be announced),” the statement added. Read their full note, and apology, below.

Actress Jameela Jamil had it exactly right when she said in a now-viral tweet: “Couldn’t they just give the money it’s going to take to pay this UNBELIEVABLY expensive talent and make this show, directly to activist causes? Rather than turning activism into a game and then giving a fraction of the much needed money away in a ‘prize…?’ People are dying.”

Welp, sounds like they heard the criticism loud and clear. Will you be tuning into the documentary instead? Let us know.

