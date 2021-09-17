Things Are Deadlier Than Ever In Netflix’s Season 3 Trailer For ‘You’ [Video]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Previously, Netflix released a season 3 teaser clip that showed fictional serial killer Joe Goldberg as a first-time dad with his deadly lover, Love. Now, the streamer has dropped the first official trailer for what’s to come — and you don’t want to miss it.

In the clip, Joe witnesses the birth of his first child, a boy. Despite their growing family, it appears season 3 is going to be the deadliest yet, as Joe sets his sights on a new woman who triggers jealousy in Love. “In my history of scared, this is the most scared I’ve ever been,” actor Penn Badgley says in a voice over. See the frightening trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis, courtesy of Netflix:

“In Season 3, Joe and Love, now married and raising their baby, have moved to the balmy Northern California enclave of Madre Linda, where they’re surrounded by privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers and Insta-famous biohackers. Joe is committed to his new role as a husband and dad, but fears Love’s lethal impulsiveness. And then there’s his heart. Could the woman he’s been searching for all this time live right next door? Breaking out of a cage in a basement is one thing. But the prison of a picture-perfect marriage to a woman who’s wise to your tricks? Well, that’ll prove a much more complicated escape.”

You’s third season hits Netflix October 15. Let us know if you’ll be tuning in, plus more cast and crew information below.

Executive Producers: Greg Berlanti, Sera Gamble, Gina Girolamo, Leslie Morgenstein, Sarah Schechter, Michael Foley

Cast: Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg), Victoria Pedretti (Love Quinn-Goldberg), Saffron Burrows (Dottie Quinn), Tati Gabrielle (Marianne), Dylan Arnold (Theo), Shalita Grant (Sherry), Travis Van Winkle (Cary), Scott Speedman (Matthew), Michaela McManus (Natalie), Shannon Chan-Kent (Kiki), Ben Menhl (Dante), Chris O’Shea (Andrew), Christopher Sean (Brandon)

