ICYMI: Pete Davidson Pulls No Punches In This ‘Jonas Brothers Family Roast’ Sneak Peek [Video]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas are starring in their own Netflix special due later this month. Fans were already pretty excited about it — especially since it’s a family roast — but now a sneak peek released by Netflix this week is really fueling anticipation.

In the exclusive Jonas Brothers Family Roast clip, “superfan” Pete Davidson joked about hearing the famous brothers’ music every time he’s in a supermarket. He also very sarcastically lists some of Nick’s most prestigious awards and — not holding back at all — jokes that Nick’s hit song “Jealous” would’ve been more believable if Kevin was singing it. Ouch.

It’s a pretty hilarious clip. Tune in below.

ALSO: Who Is Pepi Sonuga? Meet The ‘Queens’ Beauty Inside [Photos]

Jonas Brothers Family Roast will be hosted by Emmy award-winning actor and comedian Kenan Thompson, with guests Pete Davidson, Niall Horan, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, John Legend, Lilly Singh, and Jack Whitehall. Also worth noting: the famous brothers are on as executive producers. Here’s an offiical synopsis, courtesy of Netflix:

“Jonas Brothers Family Roast is a one of a kind comedy special of epic proportions that celebrates the universal truth that no one can get under your skin quite like your own family. You’ll see the multi-platinum global superstars the Jonas Brothers like you’ve never seen them before through sketches, songs, games, and special guests – all to give them a roasting they’ll never forget.”

The special airs globally, only on the streamer, November 23 — just in time for Thanksgiving. We’re more than ready to tune in.

ALSO: Watch Kelly Rowland React To Summer Walker’s “4th Baby Mama” Lyrics [Video]

Also On Global Grind: