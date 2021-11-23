Iman Shumpert Takes Home The Season 30 ‘DWTS’ Mirrorball Trophy In Historic Win [Video]

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

Iman Shumpert took home the Season 30 Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) Mirrorball Trophy alongside his dance partner Daniella Karagach.

Shumpert made history Monday (Nov. 22) night as the first NBA player to win. He and Karagach concluded the season with a freestyle dance to “Lose Control/Bounce” by Missy Elliott ft. Ciara & Fat Man Scoop. The historic win comes as no surprise to his family and friends, fans and fellow competitors.

DWTS finalists, JoJo Siwa, Cody Rigsby and Amanda Kloots, caught up with reporters and reacted to the news of Shumpert’s impressive win.

Former Dance Moms star and Nickelodeon legacy Siwa, came in second place with partner Jenna Johnson. The duo was vocal about their runners-up blues. When asked if they were disappointed with second place, Johnson spoke first, saying, “Yes, I’ll be the honest one for us.”

Siwa honestly acknowledged the defeat saying, “nobody likes to lose, nobody does.” She continued, “but I would much rather get second than have gone home a week earlier. I’m very grateful for the things that I’ve won throughout being here. I’ve been making a joke now all night that since we’re dressed like mirrorballs, [Jenna] is my personal take-home. It’s been such a good time!”

Shumpert thanked his coach and friend Karagach in the post-show conversation.

“I couldn’t have had a better coach, made a better friend,” he said. “Seriously, this is an ode to you [and] all the incredible work that you’ve done over your lifetime being a real professional dancer.”

Take a look at Iman Shumpert’s grand finale performance as he takes home the Season 30 DWTS win with Daniella Karagach.

