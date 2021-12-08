And Just Like That: Cynthia Nixon & Kristin Davis Talk Filming Fake Scenes To Avoid Spoilers & ‘Sex And The City’ Being “Incredibly White” [Video]

Susanna Osborne, more affectionately known as Sukii, serves as an Associate Entertainment Editor for iOne Digital. The Spanish Harlem native got her start in blogging back in 2010 when she began covering Hip Hop’s rising stars for GlobalGrind. Music (and entertainment at large) are spaces Sukii continues to focus on as a writer, but her pen game knows no bounds. Since starting at iOne Digital in 2014, the Spelman College alum has contributed to the majority of iOne brands, often venturing into controversial topics such as women's rights, sex, and race relations. Follow her on Instagram and stay tuned.

Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon hit up The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to dish on their upcoming Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That.

During the interview, they were asked whether or not they taped fake scenes to throw fans off the scent of the real plot — and apparently, they did. “There is so much secrecy around this,” Stephen said, asking Nixon and Davis “Do you worry about spoilers?,” to which Nixon replied “We worry constantly.”

“There are rumors that you guys actually shot scenes around New York that are fake scenes to throw people off the scent,” Colbert went on. “Yes. Yes, definitely!” Davis replied with Nixon adding “Absolutely not,” before reluctantly confessing “It might be true.”

“We don’t want them to know — we don’t want them to read the CliffNotes beforehand,” Nixon explained.

As far as the new additions to the cast — including our fave Nicole Ari Parker, Nixon and Davis say “they’re amazing!”

“I really am so gratified,” Nixon adds. “We knew the show was going to expand and there were going to be more people, and it was such an incredibly white show when it was on the first time. So, given an opportunity to back and change that — [it] was very welcome. But, also it was amazing to me that they didn’t try and put 25-year-olds with us. They brought us people who were very much our peers and that was amazing.”

Check out more of their chat above. And Just Like That premieres on HBO Max Dec. 9. Are you tuning in?

