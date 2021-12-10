Prayers Up: ‘Selling Sunset’ Star Maya Vander Suffers Stillbirth At 38 Weeks Pregnant

Susanna Osborne, more affectionately known as Sukii, serves as an Associate Entertainment Editor for iOne Digital. The Spanish Harlem native got her start in blogging back in 2010 when she began covering Hip Hop’s rising stars for GlobalGrind. Music (and entertainment at large) are spaces Sukii continues to focus on as a writer, but her pen game knows no bounds. Since starting at iOne Digital in 2014, the Spelman College alum has contributed to the majority of iOne brands, often venturing into controversial topics such as women's rights, sex, and race relations. Follow her on Instagram and stay tuned.

We are keeping Maya Vander and her family in our prayers. The Selling Sunset reality tv star announced in season 4 that she and her husband were expecting their third child together. But, in an update on her personal Instagram account, Maya has revealed her son was stillborn.

“Yesterday was the hardest day of my life. I had a still birth at 38 weeks,” told her followers. “I always heard of it but never imagined I’ll be part of the statistics. Instead of delivering a baby, I get to go home with a memory box… I do not wish this on anyone.”

Maya had a name all picked out for her baby boy, who she would have called Mason.

“What was a regular weekly checkup turned into a nightmare that I never imagine will happen to me. Given I share my pregnancies in the show I knew I’ll have to post about this and avoid the ‘when is your due date’ question. You will always be in our heart baby Mason 💔💙,” she ended the tearjerking note.

See her message below.

There has been an outpour of love from fans, costars, and the ladies of the upcoming Selling Sunset spinoff, Selling Tampa. “This is the unimaginable. It’s hard to find words. My heart aches for you and your family. You are surrounded by so much love. Here for you for absolutely anything you need,” Chrishell Stause commented.

Join us in praying for Maya and her family. May Baby Mason rest in peace and love.

