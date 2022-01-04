Kristen Bell Stars In ‘The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window’ [Trailer]

Susanna Osborne, more affectionately known as Sukii, serves as an Associate Entertainment Editor for iOne Digital. The Spanish Harlem native got her start in blogging back in 2010 when she began covering Hip Hop’s rising stars for GlobalGrind. Music (and entertainment at large) are spaces Sukii continues to focus on as a writer, but her pen game knows no bounds. Since starting at iOne Digital in 2014, the Spelman College alum has contributed to the majority of iOne brands, often venturing into controversial topics such as women's rights, sex, and race relations. Follow her on Instagram and stay tuned.

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Following Amy Adams‘ mystery thriller The Woman in the Window, Kristen Bell is taking on a similar premise in Netflix psychological thriller series, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window. Bell’s quirky character Anna also believes she’s witnessed a murder, at which point she begins to unravel a bit and investigate it. The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window appears to be wild in a way that will make viewers feel like they’re spiraling too.

Here’s the official synopsis, courtesy of Netflix:

“For heartbroken Anna (Kristen Bell), every day is the same. She sits with her wine, staring out the window, watching life go by without her. But when a handsome neighbor (Tom Riley) and his adorable daughter (Samsara Yett) move in across the street, Anna starts to see a light at the end of the tunnel. That is until she witnesses a gruesome murder… Or did she? From creators Rachel Ramras, Hugh Davidson and Larry Dorf, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window is a darkly comedic, wine-soaked, satirical slant on the psychological thriller that will have you guessing who, what, where, why and how in the hell?! until the very end.”

Our fave Michael Ealy also stars in the flick, alongside Riley, Yett, Mary Holland, Cameron Britton, Christina Anthony, and Benjamin Levy Aguilar.

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window will include eight 30-minute episodes, with episode one premiering January 28. Check out the official trailer below.

ALSO: Janet Jackson To Address MJ Allegations, Super Bowl Scandal, & More In Upcoming Documentary [Trailer]

Also On Global Grind: