“Face To Face With Becky G” Exclusive: Rome Flynn Reveals How He Found His Love Of Acting

In an upcoming new episode of Face to Face with Becky G, premiering Tuesday, January 11 at 9amPT / 12pmET on Facebook Watch, Becky G is joined by Emmy award-winning actor and singer Rome Flynn to talk about his inspiring journey from a rough childhood to his successful career today.

We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure!

Tuesday Becky G is joined by Emmy award-winning actor and singer Rome Flynn to talk about his inspiring journey from a rough childhood to becoming the first AfroLatino to win a Daytime Emmy. These young barrier-breakers talk about how inner drive and perseverance are the keys to overcoming adversity when cultural, racial, and economic odds are stacked against you. They also play a little B-Ball!

Check out the exclusive clip below!

Wow, it’s so interesting that Rome didn’t even get into acting until adulthood. Did that surprise you? Also, how cute was Becky talking about how she started performing as a youngin’ competing for attention among so many cousins?

Catch new episodes of Face to Face with Becky G every week on Facebook Watch on the Facebook Watch page and Becky G’s Facebook page.

Tune in Tuesday, January 11 at 9amPT / 12pmET for Becky G’s episode with Rome Flynn!

