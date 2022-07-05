Rap Sh!t: HBO Max Reveals Trailer For Issa Rae’s New Miami Femcee Driven Comedy

Janeé Bolden is the Senior Content Director of Pop Culture at iOne Digital and manages editorial strategy for Bossip and GlobalGrind. Janeé joined the BOSSIP team as a Senior Editor in 2009 and has been working with GlobalGrind since 2017. As a veteran journalist, Janeé has appeared on HLN, Revolt, Fox Soul, CBS "The Talk," and "BOSSIP on WeTV" as an expert in entertainment. Her byline has appeared in Variety, Black Enterprise, VIBE, XXL, and other publications. Famous for her naturally curly crown, Janeé is also vocal in her support of the Crown Act, through her lifestyle brand CurlMob. When she's not busy hiking with her dog Fletcher, Janeé enjoys researching delicious places to enjoy dim sum.

Issa Rae + the City Girls? That’s one helluva executive producer combination.

Last month it was announced that the highly anticipated Max Original comedy series RAP SH!T, from Emmy® and Golden Globe® nominee Issa Rae, will debut THURSDAY, JULY 21 with two episodes. Today HBO Max blessed us with the official trailer. Check it out below:

If you need a little break down, “RAP SH!T” follows two estranged high school friends from Miami, Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion), who reunite to form a rap group. The show stars Aida Osman, KaMillion, Jonica Booth, Devon Terrell and RJ Cyler.

From the looks of the trailer, Shawna and Mia are living VASTLY different lives when they reconnect and we foresee a lot of squabbles in their future.

RAP SH!T is executive produced by Issa Rae and showrunner Syreeta Singleton, as well as Montrel McKay for HOORAE, Jonathan Berry and Dave Becky for 3 Arts Entertainment, and Deniese Davis. Hip hop duo Yung Miami and JT of City Girls serve as co-executive producers, along with Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas for Quality Control Films and Sara Rastogi for HOORAE. Rae’s audio content company Raedio handles music supervision for the series.

Rae also wrote the premiere episode and co-wrote the finale episode with Singleton.

The eight-episode season continues with one episode each week, concluding on September 1.

This is about to be interesting! What did you think about the trailer? Are you excited for the July 21st premiere?