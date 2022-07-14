Aaron ‘Dash’ Sherrod Named President of Urban A&R at Geffen Records

Today (July 14), Geffen Records has announced that Aaron ‘Dash’ Sherrod has been named President of Urban A&R at the record label. Dash will oversee the signing and development of artists on the Geffen urban roster in his new role.

The newly created role marks the return of the veteran creative executive to the Interscope Geffen A&M family. He was previously Vice President of A&R at Interscope, the company he joined in 2015. During his tenure, the list of talented artists he signed include Playboi Carti, Pierre Bourne and the late Juice WRLD. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of A&R at RCA Records, where he signed recently named 2022 XXL Freshman Class member Nardo Wick. He also was Executive Producer of the original soundtrack album for the acclaimed film ‘Judas and the Black Messiah,’ which won the 2021 Academy Award for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song) for H.E.R.‘s ‘Fight For You.’

“Over the years Dash has shown an impressive acumen at identifying, signing and developing hugely talented artists,” said John Janick, Chairman, Interscope Geffen A&M. “I’m excited to have him on the Geffen team.”

Geffen Records President Tom March commented: “Dash is an enormously talented A&R executive who brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience. I’m looking forward to working alongside him at Geffen.”

Alongside artists such as 808 Mafia, DJ Toomp, Lil Bibby, G Herbo, ASAP Rocky and others, Dash worked as a composer, engineer, a video director, a manager and more earlier in his career. This experience gives the executive a broad background of knowledge that has served him well as he shepherd his projects through the major label system.

“Dash is without a doubt one of the most talented, knowledgeable and creative A&R executives with whom I’ve ever worked,” said Nicole Wyskoarko, EVP and Co-Head of A&R at Interscope Geffen A&M. “His singular vision and deep relationships within the creative community will be hugely beneficial to our artists and our Geffen team.”

“I’m happy to be back in the building where it all started, working with John, Nicole and Tom and the entire Geffen team,” said Dash. “Coming up from the Southside of Chicago, dealing with many adversities, to make it to this point is truly a blessing from God. To everyone I ever called for advice, who ever dealt with my highs and lows and helped me in my personal growth, I love you and thank you forever. This is about our legacy. I take this one personally and I can’t wait to make history with Geffen. Everybody deserves a chance to come home.”

Dash will be based at Geffen Records headquarters in Santa Monica, CA.