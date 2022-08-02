Watch: Angelina Jolie Celebrate Her Daughter’s Spelman College Admission By Learning the Electric Slide

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

Angelina Jolie celebrated her daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt’s admission into Spelman College by learning the Electric Slide at an event in Los Angeles. The mother-daughter duo were caught on camera as Angelina attempted to learn the steps. Watch the video posted to social media inside.

Jolie announced on Sunday, July 31, that her 17-year-old daughter will be headed to Atlanta to attend the reputable Historically Black College, Spelman for her undergraduate program in the fall. Jolie shared a photo featuring Zahara and other Spelman students, saying, “Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”

As her and Zahara celebrated the announcement, the two were spotted in a separate post, giggling on camera. In the video, other event goers are seen teaching Jolie the steps to one of the culture’s most notable dances – the Electric Slide.

The TikTok video is captioned, “You know the Family Reunion is lit when #SpelhouseLA is showing @angelinajolie some moves on the dance floor.”

In the thirty second clip, Jolie graciously stands off to the side, watching the other attendees dance. Until, they insist on teaching her the steps. The proud mom turned to Zahara and gave her a heartwarming embrace. Jolie eventually gave one alum a fist bump and laughed after joining the joyous two step.

The video has since gone viral across social media. The video posted on Twitter has garnered over 450k views.

Check out the video below: