Epcot Escapade: Janet Jackson Goes For Guardians Of The Galaxy Joyride On The Cosmic Rewind

Don’t sleep on EPCOT!

Janet Jackson Rides ‘Guardian Of The Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind’

Janet Jackson be KNOWING. R&B singing superstar and global entertainment icon Janet Jackson recently visited Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. on a family vacation and enjoyed some time at Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT.

The newest family thrill coaster is part of the ongoing transformation of EPCOT. Y’all may recall we had our chance to ride the new attraction back in May and we PROMISE it can easily compete with your favorites like Magic Kingdom’s Space Mountain, Hollywood Studios Rise of the Resistance and Animal Kingdom’s Flight of Passage.

We’re just wondering if Janet’s son Eissa is big enough to ride. He’s five-years-old now. Doesn’t time fly?

We really love it when our favorite celebrities embrace their inner child!

Viola Davis Is A Fan Of Minnie Mouse

Just last month Viola Davis was photographed at Disneyland. The award-winning actress shared a special moment on the teacups with Minnie Mouse while vacationing at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif., on July 11, 2022.

What celebrity would you be most excited to bump into on your family’s Disney vacation? Who do you think would be the most unexpected to be hanging in the Parks with the public?

We'd definitely LOVE to see Janet OR Viola on a Disney visit, any day.