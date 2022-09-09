Saucy Santana & Benny The Butcher Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

New Music Released This Week (Sept 5-Sept 9):

PROJECTS

*Benny The Butcher & Black Soprano Family – Long Live DJ Shay

Long Live DJ Shay, is a celebration of the legacy and impact of DJ Shay (RIP), not only for BSF and Griselda, but his lasting impact on the culture. Long Live DJ Shay is Benny’s Roc La Familia project, a warning shot for the streets that not only showcases himself and his label, but more importantly his burgeoning roster of talent; and those closely associated with him. Long Live DJ Shay features appearances and production from Benny and his BSF brethren along with Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, Boldy James, Stove God Cooks, Krayzie Bone, Armani Caesar, DJ Premier, The Alchemist & Jansport J.

*38 Speech – 7 Shots

38 Spesh has been so focused on producing for the last year, rappers finally got a chance to breathe. But that ends with the release of 7 Shots, which will once again demonstrate how effortless emceeing is for the Rochester mastermind. Though Spesh has been content to play the background while helping others move to the forefront, starting now, he is about to go on an epic run, as its time for Spesh to take his place among the scene’s elite. 38 Spesh’s 7 Shots features collaborations with Ransom, Che Noir, Freeway, Eto and production from The Heatmakerz, Jimmy Dukes and Streetrunner.

*Sha EK – Face of the What?

Bronx rapper Sha EK releases his new album Face of The What. His recent ‘We Droppin’ and ‘New Opps’ (released last month through Defiant Records/Warner Records) received positive reviews. Complex touted him as “One of the faces that are pushing the sample drill rap wave forward.”

SINGLES

*Saucy Santana – I’m Too Much

Initially teased to fans during his performance at the 2022 MTV VMAs Pre-Show, ‘I’m Too Much‘ is a playful clapback at haters and an ode to being extra. Set to bouncing basslines and a bursting chorus of horns, “I’m Too Much” showcases Santana’s quick-witted lyricism as he boasts his accomplishments with his signature flair.

*Pink Siifu & Real Bad Man ft. Chuck Stranger & Pesto Gordon – Pour The Wine

After announcing their collaborative project with the Boldy James assisted ‘Lookiing For Water,’ Pink Siifu and Real Bad Man are back with a video for the project’s second single ‘Pour The Wine,’ which features Chuck Strangers and Peso Gordon. Real Bad Flights is produced in its entirety by Real Bad Man and will be available on September 16.

*TOBi ft. Mikky Ekko – Before We Panic

Nigerian-born, Toronto-based artist TOBi drops new Alex Goose-produced single and video ‘Before We Panic‘ featuring Mikky Ekko (written for Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Drake) via Same Plate Entertainment/RCA Records. This single is a prelude to his forthcoming album coming soon. The artistic visual was shot and directed by Dom McLennon (BROCKHAMPTON) and Jeremy Grier.

*ItsWill – Ball Everyday

The rising star from South Florida ItsWill shows how he ‘Ball Everyday‘ in his newest video. ItsWill counts up the racks with his team and stays ahead of enemies that planned out a hit on him. He starts the song with a powerful statement toward the competition “mask on, mask off, it doesn’t matter now, offense, defense playing Madden now, sending hits but they still treat me like the golden child, all that drama we were dealing with is over now…”. ItsWill would continue to rap in the song about how his name is synonymous with the trap and how he handles issues with direct action. The Chris Moreno-directed visual ends with ItsWill leaving his house as the hitmen try to get him but find a tape labeled “Ball Everyday” before a time bomb blows up the house.