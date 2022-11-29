‘Fantasy Football’ Exclusive: Kelly Rowland And Rome Flynn Reveal What Magical Enhancements They’d Embrace IRL

Janeé Bolden is the Senior Content Director of Pop Culture at iOne Digital and manages editorial strategy for Bossip and GlobalGrind. Janeé joined the BOSSIP team as a Senior Editor in 2009 and has been working with GlobalGrind since 2017. As a veteran journalist, Janeé has appeared on HLN, Revolt, Fox Soul, CBS "The Talk," and "BOSSIP on WeTV" as an expert in entertainment. Her byline has appeared in Variety, Black Enterprise, VIBE, XXL, and other publications. Famous for her naturally curly crown, Janeé is also vocal in her support of the Crown Act, through her lifestyle brand CurlMob. When she's not busy hiking with her dog Fletcher, Janeé enjoys researching delicious places to enjoy dim sum.

Fantasy Football is streaming now on Paramount +

Global Grind chatted with Fantasy Football stars Kelly Rowland and Rome Flynn about the magical side of the movie and what powers they’d want to be enhanced if they could choose.

Kelly Rowland immediately answered, “Clone me! I’m a mom, I’m a wife. Making business moves and doing so many different things. Please clone me.’

Rome Flynn said he’d choose to be extremely smart.

“I’m smart, but make me know everything! If you ask me anything off the top of your head I could just tell you right away. That would be cool to have. I like having random, miscellaneous information.”

We also asked Kelly, who is a boy mom, about what she learned from playing the mother of a daughter.

‘I’m not ready for teens yet! That teenage moment happens so fast, that’s one, even though she’s a teenager, I still felt like that’s my baby, I got to protect her.’

Kelly and Rome also revealed a number of reasons the movie is a perfect pick for families to watch together.

Check out the full interview

Have you watched Fantasy Football yet? What was your favorite part?