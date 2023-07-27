Cowabunga! Ciara Reveals Her Son Win Is A Superfan Of These Totally Rad Reptiles

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

It’s no secret that Ciara is one of the most fun celebrity moms for sure!

Wednesday the superstar singer shared a reel showcasing her family and friends celebrating her son Win’s birthday with a special Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles themed party and a private screening of the new TMNT movie Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem attended by the Turtles themselves!

“Nothing sweeter than seeing the babies hang out with the real Ninja Turtles and being taken to the movies by them!” Ciara captioned the clip. “Wins obsessed with them! Truly a special day!”

Check it out below:

Super cute and fun!

Looks like Win turned the big 3 this week.

He’s so adorable — just like the entire Wilson family right?!

It’s amazing how so many things from the ’90’s are super popular right now. Guess that goes to show those ninjas really had staying power.

It’s no wonder that Win is obsessed with Ninja turtles either — if our math is correct he was a lil first trimester bean in his mama’s belly when she rode alongside Raphael, Leonardo, Michaelangelo and Donatello as part of the Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles float during the 93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 28, 2019 in New York City.

Super cool right?!

What are the odds?!