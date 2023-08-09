Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Celebrates Whitney Houston’s 60th Birthday With New Artifact

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrates inductee Whitney Houston’s 60th birthday with a new artifact from her glamorous closet. Read more about the latest piece and how the late, great pop artist’s impact is felt many years later.

The iconic award-winning singer was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame back in 2020. Houston was born August 9, 1963, and would have been 60 years old today. This year for her birthday, the Hall of Fame will highlight a new, fabulous addition to their Legends of Rock exhibit.

Now on display, fans can view Houston’s jacket designed by Marc Bouwer and Whitney Houston herself. Honoring her third studio LP, I’m Your Baby Tonight (1990), Houston wrote the album’s song titles on the jacket, which were then embellished with beading by Bouwer. The album, which included collaborations with Stevie Wonder, Luther Vandross, and Babyface, boasted a funkier, more soulful sound than Houston’s previous releases.

In addition to the new artifact, parents, teachers, and guardians are encouraged to check out the Rock Hall EDU Whitney Houston Collection and introduce learners to her iconic vocal sound.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2020 inductee Houston is considered the “greatest singer of her generation. Her accomplishments in music are unparalleled. Houston’s voice was as versatile as it was powerful, and her catalog shows a unique ability to incorporate a range of stylistic elements. Fans can now dive into the late singer’s sonic history in Inductee Insights, Powered by PNC Bank.

Be sure to check out the exhibit for yourself at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame located at 1100 E 9th Street in Cleveland, Ohio. The new artifact will be showcased starting today (Aug. 9) to celebrate 60 years of Whitney’s legacy and talents.

Happy Birthday to the late, great Whitney Houston!

Get a closer look of the special exhibit’s latest artifact below: