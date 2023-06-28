Hollywood Unlocked Hosted Its 2023 Impact Awards With A Star-Studded Event [Gallery]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Hollywood Unlocked and its CEO and Founder Jason Lee hosted the 2023 Impact Awards in Los Angeles, recognizing role models, celebrities, and icons who have made a lasting effect on the culture. Check out photos from the star-studded event inside.

The third annual awards ceremony opened with a captivating performance by Grammy-nominated singer Chanté Moore, followed by opening remarks from actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish who returned as host for a second year.

The Impact Awards aims to honor leaders who shape our culture and our future.

Evan Ross presented the first Impact Awards honor, detailing accolades for the Community Award to Vice President, Creative at Broadcast Music, Inc. Catherine Brewton. Haddish presented Image Architect Law Roach with the Innovator Award. Shortly after, R&B singer Muni Long gave a sultry performance of her hit “Hrs & Hrs.”

Actor Sarunas Jackson presented the Fearlessness Award to Chlöe Bailey. There was also a recorded speech from Vice President Kamala Harris played, where she thanked Lee for his work in advancing and protecting the culture with the Impact Awards.

Grammy award-winning singer Macy Gray made a special appearance, presenting a recorded acceptance from Whoopi Goldberg who received the Social Impact award. Tyrese Gibson presented 12x Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter and producer Babyface with the Icon Award.

Attendees were surprised with a performance from Chrisean Rock, who performed her single “Vibe.” To continue the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop celebration, rapper Joyner Lucas presented the Culture Award to the influential late rapper Tupac, who’s sister Sekyiwa ‘Set’ Shakur accepted on his behalf stating, “A voice for the culture is not just a trend but a call to action.”

Grammy-winning gospel singer Jonathan McReynolds closed the show with a performance before Lee joined Haddish to say goodnight and thank the crowd.

A special moment of the night featured the official launch of Lee’s Hollywood Cares Foundation, aimed at providing resources and assistance to communities in need, with a particular focus on youth services. The foundation raised over $100K beginning with a giant check presented by Deion Taylor on behalf of Robert F. Smith and Hidden Empire, followed by another contribution from the Black Lives Matter Global Foundation.

Other notable guests included: Halle Bailey, Yvette Nicole Brown, Fat Joe, Floyd Mayweather, Eric Bellinger, and Michael Blackson.

Check out photos from the event below: