Viral Video: Caresha Says She Would Smash Megan Thee Stallion “For A Lifetime” On ‘The Jason Lee Show’

Yung Miami stopped by “The Jason Lee Show” last night (May 3) to discuss her “relationship” with Diddy, clearing up rumors and her sexual identity. In the short clip posted on Revolt TV’s Instagram page, Caresha mentions she would be with rapper Megan Thee Stallion “for a lifetime.” Watch the viral clip inside.

The “Caresha Please” host has not been shy to express her desires on her show, social media and countless interviews. In a separate viral video posted earlier this year, the City Girls rapper shared that she enjoys “golden showers,” which sent “Pee Diddy” trending. The jokes were endless.

This time Yung Miami gets candid about her sexual identity. Lee played a friendly game of “Smash or Pass” with the Miami rapper, and Megan is previewed in the promotional clip. Caresha quickly responds with, “Imma smash all day every day.”

When Jason asked if she had been with a woman before, she responded with, “Mhmm.” Lee then asked, “Sexually?” Caresha responded with a more assertive tone saying, “Jason I’ve been with a woman before.”

He then asked if she was bisexual and she answered with, “Mhm… yeah I always say that.”

She’s not lying. Megan Thee Stallion joined Caresha on her own Revolt TV show “Caresha Please,” where the two got a little flirty with one another.

Caresha assured Jason that she’s not new to this but true to this saying, “No I really do like girls.” In the same breath, she notes that, “I don’t want to be in a relationship with a girl.”

If she isn’t interested in a relationship, Jason followed up with whether or not Megan can get it just “for a night.”

Caresha ended with, “For a lifetime.” Well go ahead then Ms. Caresha Please! Be sure to catch the full interview on YouTube.

Watch the clip below: