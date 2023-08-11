Tory Lanez Says “See You Soon” To His Fans & Releases ‘Free Tory’ Shirts From Prison

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Tory Lanez makes a statement for the first time since being sentenced to 10 years for the shooting of rapper, Megan Thee Stallion. Read his statement inside.

Hip Hop DX reported that the convicted rapper took to social media on Thursday (Aug. 10) to address his fans, whom he calls the “Umbrellas.” Despite the hefty sentencing, Tory assured his fans that he would see them soon. In the statement, he continued to deny the claims of wrongdoings made against him, and insisted on his innocence.

“I have never let a hard time intimidate me,” he began. “I will never never let no jail time eliminate me. Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence and I always will. This week in court I took responsibility for all verbal and intimate moments that I shared with the parties involved. That’s it.”

The Toronto rapper made it clear that he is unapologetic for the charges that he shares again he’s “wrongfully convicted of.”

The statement continued: “In no way shape or form was I apologizing for the charges I’m being wrongfully convicted of. I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do. I’ve faced adversity my whole life and every time it looked like I would lose, I came out on top. This is nothing but another moment where my back is against the wall and I refuse to stop fighting till I come out victorious. Tough times don’t last, tough people do. To my family, friends and umbrellas thank you for your continued support. See you soon.”

Check out his post below:

Today (Aug. 11), the rapper posted “Free Torey” shirts on his social media accounts with the caption, “Free Tory … Till It’s Backwards … Live Now @ ForeverUmbrella.Com ☔️.”

Fans made various comments about the rapper’s latest post saying, “marketing from prison is insane,” and “N*gga said he getting to a bag regardless.”

Check out the latest post below: