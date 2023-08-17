Will Season 2 Of ‘Killing It’ Bring Craig Closer To Having His Capitalistic Dreams Come True?

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

KILLING IT is back! Peacock’s wild and crazy comedy returns for a hilarious second season on August 17.

We’ve got a never-before-seen behind the scenes asset featuring Executive Producers Luke Del Tredici and Dan Goor, along with the cast starring Craig Robinson, Claudia O’Doherty, and Rell Battle (shot prior to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes). They discuss the quest to achieve the American dream, the pressure of success, and share a bit about what’s in store for season 2, including alligators and swamp mafias.

Check out the featurette below:

Killing It is a comedy about class, capitalism, and one man’s quest to achieve the American Dream. But first he has to overcome vicious criminals, nature run wild, and worst of all, corporate America.

The show stars Craig Robinson (Craig), Claudia O’Doherty (Jillian) and Rell Battle (Isaiah) as well as guest stars Tim Heidecker (Rodney Lamonica), Stephanie Nogueras (Camile), Jet Miller (Vanessa), Scott MacArthur (Brock), Wyatt Walter (Corby), Dot-Marie Jones (Jackie Boone), Katie Kershaw (Natalie-Ray Boone), Joe Massingill (Ray-Nathan Boone), Melanie Field (Shayla), Tim Simons (Agent Burton) Fatimah Taliah (Maya), Beck Bennett (Johnny) and Kyle Mooney (Bugs).

Season 2 is directed by Mo Marable (201, 202), Michael Weaver (203, 204), Shahrzad Davani (205, 206), Dan Goor (207) and Luke Del Tredici (208).

All 8 episodes of Killing It season 2 premiere August 17, 2023 ONLY on Peacock.