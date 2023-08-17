Will Season 2 Of ‘Killing It’ Bring Craig Closer To Having His Capitalistic Dreams Come True?

KILLING IT is back! Peacock’s wild and crazy comedy returns for a hilarious second season on August 17.
We’ve got a never-before-seen behind the scenes asset featuring Executive Producers Luke Del Tredici and Dan Goor, along with the cast starring Craig Robinson, Claudia O’Doherty, and Rell Battle (shot prior to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes). They discuss the quest to achieve the American dream, the pressure of success, and share a bit about what’s in store for season 2, including alligators and swamp mafias.
Check out the featurette below:
Killing It is a comedy about class, capitalism, and one man’s quest to achieve the American Dream. But first he has to overcome vicious criminals, nature run wild, and worst of all, corporate America.
The show stars Craig Robinson (Craig), Claudia O’Doherty (Jillian) and Rell Battle (Isaiah) as well as guest stars Tim Heidecker (Rodney Lamonica), Stephanie Nogueras (Camile), Jet Miller (Vanessa), Scott MacArthur (Brock), Wyatt Walter (Corby), Dot-Marie Jones (Jackie Boone), Katie Kershaw (Natalie-Ray Boone), Joe Massingill (Ray-Nathan Boone), Melanie Field (Shayla), Tim Simons (Agent Burton) Fatimah Taliah (Maya), Beck Bennett (Johnny) and Kyle Mooney (Bugs).
Season 2 is directed by Mo Marable (201, 202), Michael Weaver (203, 204), Shahrzad Davani (205, 206), Dan Goor (207) and Luke Del Tredici (208).
All 8 episodes of Killing It season 2 premiere August 17, 2023 ONLY on Peacock.
-
Former Professional Basketball Player God Shammgod Doesn't Let Pain Slow Down His Game
-
Basketball Legend God Shammgod Inspires Son and Next Generation of Players
-
WTF! Bashid McLean Poses For A Photo With His Mother's Decapitated Head! (PHOTOS)
-
Happy Eggplant Friday! Here Are 26 Celebrity D*ck Pics To Start Your Weekend
-
HORRIFIC! Footage Shows Two Girls Brutally Beating 16-Year-Old Before Holding Her Down To Be Raped (GRAPHIC)
-
22 Memorable Nip Slips & Wardrobe Malfunctions You HAVE To See Now
-
Memes & Misdemeanors: Best Fan Reactions From The Montgomery Riverfront Boat Brawl
-
The 15 Most Sexually Explicit & Down Right Nasty Songs Of All Time (LIST)