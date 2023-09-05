Watch: HBO Original Documentary Follows Groundbreaking Black Model Donyale Luna

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

HBO released the trailer for its original documentary, Donyale Luna: Supermodel. The film explores the life of Luna as the first Black model to grace the cover of some of the world’s largest fashion magazines. Read more about the film and watch the official trailer inside.

HBO’s newest documentary film explores the life and times of Donyale Luna, who was the first Black model to grace the cover of both Harper’s Bazaar and Vogue. The documentary debuts this month on the network and will be available to stream on Max as well.

Shadow and Act shared the official synopsis for the documentary:

‘DONYALE LUNA: SUPERMODEL’ chronicles the remarkable life and career of Donyale Luna, the first Black model to grace the cover of both Harper’s Bazaar (1965) and Vogue (1966). Breaking barriers in the fashion industry, challenging the prevailing ideals of beauty, and influencing culture in the late 1960s and early 1970s, Luna remains largely unknown despite her stunning body of work and her collaborations with some of the foremost fashion photographers of the 20th century.

Born Peggy Ann Freeman, Luna’s story begins in Detroit, Michigan. The film chronicles her beginnings and explores the story of “someone who refused to be boxed in by the conventions of the time, and who had great wounds from her difficult childhood and the racism she encountered in her profession.”

The film will feature Luna’s daughter, Dream Cazzaniga, husband, Luigi Cazzaniga, supermodels Beverly Johnson and Pat Cleveland; Vogue global editor-at-large Hamish Bowles; photographers David Bailey, David McCabe, and Gideon Lewin; and many more.

The documentary is a Lightbox Production in collaboration with Jeff Friday Media and The American Black Film Festival. It is produced by Melissa Kramer, Isoul H. Harris, and Melanie Sharee and directed by Nailah Jefferson. The documentary is executive produced by Jonathan Chinn, Simon Chinn, Jeff Friday, and Dream Cazzaniga. Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller are the executive producers for HBO, and Anna Klein is the supervising producer.

Donyale Luna: Supermodel debuts September 13, 2023 on HBO.

