Lakers Point Guard Jalen Hood-Schifino Is Shakin’ It Up At Hart House For National Shake Day

This milkshake brings all the boys to Hart House! In honor of National Chocolate Milkshake Day tomorrow (Sept. 12), Los Angeles Lakers’ point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino is shaking it up with Kevin Hart’s Hart House. Read more details inside.

Tomorrow is National Chocolate Milkshake Day, where we observe the most delicious, creamy and chocolatey treats just in time for Summer’s end. In celebration of the national holiday, Hood-Schifino will be serving food to the public at Hart House Hollywood (6800 Sunset Blvd) between 3:00pm-4:00pm. The great news is that 100 percent of the proceeds during this hour will be donated to the Assistance League of Los Angeles.

Jalen has accomplished a lot in his career already. In his one year at Indiana University, the point guard was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year. In this year’s NBA Draft, Jalen was selected 17th overall. Not only is Jalen making major waves in the NBA, he is also a huge supporter of the Hart House franchise, showcasing his love for the plant-based fast food chain all over social media. Hood-Schifino discovered his love for Hart House back at its Westchester opening, and has since made the partnership official.

On August 25, Hart House celebrated their one year anniversary. In less than a year, Hart House has managed to open four locations in Westchester, Monrovia, Hollywood and University Park South, spreading its mission to be “plant-based for the people.”

Unlike other burgers-and-fries joint, Hart House prides itself on offering 100 percent plant-based and real ingredients. The menu features plant-based burg’rs, chick’n sandwiches, salads, nuggets, fries, tots and milkshakes all with no antibiotics, hormones, artificial colors, preservatives, or high-fructose corn syrup.

In honor of the one year anniversary, Hart House launched their all-new limited-time offer “House Party” shake, which is vanilla, mint cream swirled with dairy-free whipped topping and chocolate drizzle. It’s available at Hart House now through September 12.

If you’re in Los Angeles, be sure to stop by the Hart House Hollywood location to snag the “House Party” shake for the last day and served by LA Lakers’ point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino.