Get An Exclusive Sneak Peek At ‘The Continental: From The World Of John Wick’!

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

We’ve got something special for fans of the John Wick film!

Peacock will premiere the first part of their brand new three-part event The Continental: From The World Of John Wick this week and we’ve got an exclusive first look at the project!

The three-part event will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the John Wick universe through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, as he’s dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970’s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne.

In the clip below, Winston (played by Colin Woodell) meets the crew.

Check out the clip:

LOL @ it’s a cravat. We don’t know about y’all but we’re intrigued. Are you tuning in to watch these characters put in work? We already know the fight scenes will be epic.

The series was developed, written and Executive Produced by Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward and Shawn Simmons

The project stars Mel Gibson, Colin Woodell, Mishel Prada, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Nhung Kate, Jessica Allain, Ayomide Adegun, Jeremy Bobb and Peter Greene.

The Continental: From The World Of John Wick premieres Friday, September 22, followed by Night 2 airing September 29 and Night 3 airing October 6 only on Peacock.