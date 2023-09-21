‘The Changeling’ Exclusive: Watch Emma’s Painful Post Partum Battle Unfold

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Have you been keeping up with The Changeling on AppleTV+?

If you haven’t already been watching, The Changeling is an eight-part drama series starring and executive-produced by Academy Award-nominee LaKeith Stanfield. The series is a horror story unlike anything you’ve seen before. It’s also a parenthood fable that includes a a perilous odyssey through New York City, based on the acclaimed best-selling book of the same name by Victor LaValle. The first four episodes of The Changeling are currently streaming on Apple TV+. We’ve got an exclusive clip from Episode 5, which goes live tomorrow, Friday, September 22nd.

In the clip, Emma (played by Clark Backo) is seen struggling with motherhood – but is insistent she loves her son.

Watch the clip below:

Intense right? This show takes something so many mothers can relate to — the trauma of post partum depression, and makes it even more terrifying. Some scenes of The Changeling have been really hard to watch, some of the outcomes have been difficult to accept, but we continue to watch Apollo and Emma’s journeys, holding our breath, hoping for some change in the darkest fates. The story twists and turns and we can’t look away.

Make sure to tune in to AppleTV+ for The Changeling, with new episodes airing on Fridays!