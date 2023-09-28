All-Star Family: Ice Spice Fans Found Out Her Little Brother Is An Elite Quarterback With A Promising Future

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

The spice cabinet found Ice Spice’s younger brother, who’s making plays on the football field. The rapper’s brother, Joey Gaston, is a dual-threat quarterback and said to be the best in the city. Read more details about their all-star family inside.

On Twitter, Ice Spice’s fans (who she affectionately calls her spice cabinet) discovered she has a younger brother who’s also successful in his own right. Gatson is a high school quarterback at Iona Prep in New York.

Gatson looks forward to recruitment by an NCAA college. According to statistics found at OvertimeHeroics, the superstar quarterback runs a 4.5 on the field, a 40-yard dash, and is ranked top 20 in the state for passing yards and total yards.

Blavity shared an online letter Gatson posted to college recruits and coaches. In the letter, Joey pitched his qualifications on the field and shared his passion for the game.

“I’m confident that 4 years at this level of competition will prepare me for the collegiate stage. I’m fearless, I’m competitive, I lead by example, and I will never let anyone outwork me. I was molded into this type of athlete because I have been overlooked and doubted all my life. I’m not as big as the other QBs, so I have had to prove people wrong at every level of my sports career,” he wrote, according to NCSA Sports.

Gatson’s football highlights have gained a lot of traction. His highlights are going viral and receiving love on social media from Ice Spice’s spice cabinet and beyond.

“I have had to work twice as hard for the opportunity to show them that I give the team the best chance to win. Football keeps me motivated to be the best student I can be, the best teammate I can be, and the best person I can be. My goal is to graduate high school with honors and attend a college that will not only help me compete at the highest level but also help me become successful in life after football,” he said.

Looks like there’s room for two stars in this all-star family. Joey has a promising future on the football field and finds time to supporthis big sister on her Billboard charting career single. He recently posted a picture of them together to celebrate the major milestone.

Gaston has five siblings, including Ice Spice, who’s the eldest of them all. Way to set the bar high, Ice!