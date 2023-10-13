Steel Sharpens Steel: 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne’s Joint Album ‘COLLEGROVE 2’ Is Coming Soon

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

2 Chainz and Lil Wayne’s friendship runs deep. The two rappers have been supporting one another since 2 Chainz’s Tity Boi days. Now, the Atlanta rapper announced a joint album with his longtime friend and collaborator Lil Wayne. Read more details inside.

The “It’s A Vibe” rapper revealed his new project will drop next month with Wayne. Their joint album is titled COLLEGROVE 2. While many details are under wraps, Rock the Bells shared that the announcement was made on a closed set for an upcoming project.

“Me and Wayne’s album drops next month,” 2 Chainz shared. “This is a full circle moment.”

2 Chainz also explained the importance of relationships in and out of the music business when reminiscing on his 2007 single “Duffle Bag Boy,” which features Wayne on the hook.

“It was built on a relationship,” he said. “Wayne at the time, was the hottest artist in the world. He could’ve charged me eight million, but he didn’t.”

COLLEGROVE 2, which has been teased since 2020, is the follow-up to 2 Chainz and Wayne’s 2016 unofficial collaboration, COLLEGROVE.

“We have two videos shot, photoshoot shot, (the) album’s mixed and getting mastered, so it’ll be coming sooner than later, and I’m really excited about it,” 2 Chainz added, while promoting the new season of Amazon Music Live back in September. “It’s rapping at a high level — steel sharpens steel. And he’s one of the people that I enjoy working with the most.”

This is going to be good! Stay tuned for more updates on the project, dropping Nov. 2.