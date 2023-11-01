Chrisean Rock Talks About Being So ‘Blinded’ By Love During Relationship With Blueface She Signed Over All Checks To Him!

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Chrisean Rock pulled up for a guest appearance on the latest episode of The Jason Lee Show on Revolt and immediately addressed claims that her ex Blueface made about investing financially in her.

In a preview clip provided exclusively to GlobalGrind, Rock responded to Blueface’s recent appearance on The Jason Lee Show disagreeing with Blueface’s comments that she didn’t understand how much he’d invested in her financially.

Rock countered those claims saying that her ex actually quickly recouped his funds because she was signing her Zeus checks over to him, fully trusting that he loved her and would never take advantage of her.

Check out the clip below:

Wow. We can see how some folks might say that what Chrisean is describing is financial abuse. Have you ever been in a situation where you trusted your partner completely only to lose everything you had — including them? Chrisean just recently gave birth to her and Blueface’s son Chrisean Malone. Within a month of the baby’s birth, Blueface proposed to his current partner Jaidyn Alexis.

Chrisean has been through A LOT to say the least but she definitely continues to be strong and do her thing.

You can watch the full episode of The Jason Lee Show featuring Chrisean Rock on Wednesday November 1 HERE!

Check it out and let us know what you think.