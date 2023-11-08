She Get It From Her Mama: Niecy Nash & Her Daughter Dia Nash Lip Sync To Victoria Monét’s Hit Single In Viral Video

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Like mother, like daughter. Actress Niecy Nash’s daughter Dia Nash shared a comical video, using Victoria Monét’s hit single “On My Mama.” Check out the viral clip inside.

Niecy’s 24 year old daughter Dia definitely gets it from her mama. The actress born in Los Angeles is best known for her roles in “The Rookie: Feds,” “Never Have I Ever,” and “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” Dia’s born to be a star like her mom, and apparently, they share more in common than that.

In the video posted by Shadow and Act, Dia stands in the video with Monét’s lyrics playing in the background saying, “When they say she get it from her mama.”

The text over the video reads: Circa 2010 pulling up to the PTA meeting after getting “talks too much” on my report card.

Niecy casually walks into the social media video when Victoria sings, “Imma say you f*ckin right.”

The two go on performing alongside one another as the song continues.

“Done being the humble type,” Dia lip syncs alongside Monét.

Who remembers getting in trouble for talking too much in class? Though, it probably hit different to see Ms. Niecy Nash walk into that PTA meeting.

This adorable mother daughter duo share more than their love for performing and acting onscreen, but apparently their gift of gab as well. We hope to see this pair onscreen together soon. Comment what you’d like to see these two in below.

Check out the viral clip posted by Shadow and Act below: