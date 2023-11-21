Watch: Viral Video Resurfaces Of Cassie & Husband Alex Fine Sharing A Vulnerable & Sweet Moment

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

A viral video of Cassie and her husband Alex Fine resurfaced since the news of her lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs. Watch and read more details about the couple inside.

On November 16, news that singer Cassie accused Diddy of rape, physical abuse and trafficking over the course of their decade-long relationship was revealed to the public. The 37-year-old, whose real name is Cassandra Ventura, filed a lawsuit with the Manhattan Federal Court, but the case was settled just a day later on November 17.

Despite the settlement, the 54-year-old music mogul has denied all the allegations.

The video that resurfaced makes more sense to fans now. The clip shows Cassie’s husband Fine completing a 50-mile run from Compton to Malibu on behalf of Haven Domestic Violence Shelter and Compton Cowboys Youth Program. After crossing the finish line, the 30-year-old ran straight into his wife’s arms.

Fine posted a clip of the beautiful and vulnerable moment to his personal Instagram account with the caption, “Just the person I needed with me the whole time.”

He continued with more sweet comments saying, “Wow I am so lucky to be able to hug her after this. She makes me better in every way.”

After news of Cassie’s lawsuit against Combs broke, one social media user named @drpuella shared the video to X, the social network formerly known as Twitter.

“Hearing about all the violence, intimidation and abuse Diddy committed against Cassie reminds me of when her husband ran that 50-mile ultramarathon to support a domestic violence shelter,” they wrote alongside the clip, which has received almost 20 million views.

Countless other social media fans chimed in with affirming comments for the couple amid the coutroom drama.

“Props to him for having her back,” said @agostinhozinga.

“I’m glad Cassie found peace and safety with him!” agreed Becca.

“Cassie’s husband’s positive example in participating in the ultramarathon is a powerful reminder that individuals can make a positive impact in their communities, especially when it comes to combating harmful behaviors,” said Bằng Boong.

“This shows how he is really her rock and helped her through it,” wrote Lotus. “I’m so proud of her for speaking up after all those years of enduring the abuse.”

Cassie and Fine started publicly dating back in 2018 and married a short year later. Fine was once Combs’ personal trainer, and later worked with Cassie.

A source told People magazine that the R&B star had wanted to leave Combs for a while and that she and Fine “hit it off.”

“She started to open up to him,” the insider said. “Alex wanted to be with Cassie.”

The couple share daughters Frankie Stone, 3, and Cinco, 2.

In the lawsuit, Cassie accused the hip-hop star of introducing her to an “ostentatious, fast-paced and drug-fueled lifestyle.” This included forced sexual encounters with male prostitutes, threats and beatings. According to the documents, when the “Me and You” hitmaker tried to end the relationship in 2018, Combs raped her.

Last Friday (Nov. 17), the case was settled out of court.

“We have decided to resolve this matter amicably,” Combs said in a statement. “I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.”

Cassie shared her own statement, saying, “I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans, and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

Comb’s lawyer Ben Brafman also noted, “Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing. Mr. Combs’ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best.”

Wishing all parties involved peace and love as they work through this legal battle and traumatizing experience. Shout out Cassie for standing on business.

