Hear It, See It, Live It: Jennifer Lopez Announces ‘This Is Me…Now: The Album’ & ‘This Is Me…Now: The Film’ [Teaser Trailer]

Published on November 27, 2023

Jennifer Lopez new THIS IS ME…NOW image

Source: Norma Jean Roy / Courtesy Amazon MGM Studios

Jennifer Lopez’s long awaited musical experience THIS IS ME…NOW begins with the release on February 16th, 2023 of a new full length album and film inspired by the music!

The release of This Is Me…Now, Lopez’s first studio album in nearly a decade, celebrates the anniversary of its sister album, This is Me…Then, completing a 20 year journey. The album, written and executive produced by Lopez and Rogét Chayed, along with Angel Lopez, Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman, HitBoy, Tay Keith and INK among others, effortlessly blends R&B, contemporary pop sounds and hip-hop beats. Combined with her emotional signature vocals, this is Lopez’s most honest and personal yet.

This is Me…Now: The Film is like nothing you’ve ever seen from JL. A narrative driven, intimate, reflective, sexy, funny, fantastical and highly entertaining musical and visual reimagining of her publicly scrutinized love life. Along with director Dave Meyers, Lopez creates a genre-redefining immersive cinematic experience: an extravagant visual and sonic feast with impressive choreography, star studded cameos, costumes, sets and blockbuster-worthy visuals. Although an astonishing vivid spectacle, the film is ultimately a heartfelt ode to JL’s journey of self-healing and everlasting belief in fairytale endings. Audiences will be captivated and leave hopeful that true love can be more than a dream. Check out the trailer below!

Amazon MGM Studios has acquired and will release Nuyorican Productions’ This Is Me…Now: The Film on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Nuyorican/BMG will distribute the highly anticipated This Is Me…Now: The Album. ‘Can’t Get Enough,’ the first single from This Is Me…Now: The Album, will be released on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, and is available to pre-save today on all major streamers along with a 30-second sound clip on social platforms.

 

