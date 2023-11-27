Golfin’ Like His Daddy: Tiger Woods’ Son Charlie Wins High School State Golf Championship

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Tiger Woods’ son Charlie Woods is a champion just like him. The teenager recently helped his team win their high school state title. Read more about Charlie’s latest achievement inside.

Charlie might have outdone his father with his latest win as a state champion. A state championship is one of the few titles Tiger hadn’t claimed throughout his golf career. However, his 14 year old son Charlie proved to be a true champion as The Benjamin School’s boys team became the FHSAA Class A state champions on Wednesday (Nov. 15).

Charlie’s stats are impressive. He shot 78 and 76 in his two rounds at Mission Inn Resort in Florida. He finished 26th in the individual standings as his five-man team won their fourth state title.

We must say that the only reason Tiger didn’t go on to win his high school’s state title is because the California Interscholastic Federation did not have a championship while he was a student. He did still accomplish a record-win as a US Junior Amateur at 15 years old.

The father son duo have actually competed together in the PNC Championship, a tournament in which major winners contend alongside family members. They finished seventh in their debut at the tournament in 2020.

“I don’t think words can describe it,” Tiger told The Guardian about competing alongside his son. “Just the fact that we were able to have this experience together, Charlie and I, it’s memories for a lifetime.”

Tiger also advised his son Charlie to model his game on someone outside of their family.

“[I told him] don’t copy my swing. Copy Rory [McIlroy]’s,” Woods said on NBC last year. “That’s one of the things my dad instilled in me, is that you should be able to balance and hold your finish until the ball rolls and stops. You can swing as hard as you want, but you need to have balance.”

Congrats, Charlie! Keep golfin’ like your daddy.