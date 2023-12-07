Plus-size Model Tabria Majors Calls Out Emily Ratajkowski’s Recent ‘Fatphobic’ Shoot With M Magazine

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Plus-size model Tabria Majors calls out model Emily Ratajkowski’s recent photoshoot with M magazine by posting a series of her own photos mocking the model. Majors post aimed to bring awareness to body positivity. Read more about it inside.

Majors shared a lengthy post on social media Mon, Dec. 4, calling out Emily for a recent photo where she modeled a large pair of jeans. Tabria called out EmRata regarding her book My Body, which promoted “body positivity,” while the new photo appeared to be insensitive. “How did you write a book about body positivity and think this was ok?” Majors commented.

Ratajkowski, who once spoke candidly about body positivity and acceptance in her 2021 book, was photographed wearing jeans in a larger size, holding them away from her body to demonstrate how big the pants were in the M magazine campaign. Many have since criticized the photo, calling it out of touch and ‘fatphobic.’

Tabria’s post continued to speak out against Emily’s recent shoot, calling it “erasure” of plus-size models.

“I’ve been modeling for nearly 10 years now and the erasure of models my size or bigger has been crazy to witness in real time. We started with plus models, then they changed it to curve to sound ‘nice’, now we have ‘mid-size’ models getting the jobs plus models once had,” she wrote.

Majors went on to highlight that while clothing brands were making and selling bigger sizes, it was still insensitive to not have different-sized models to show off the clothing.

“This shows they can make bigger sizes, they can sell bigger sizes, but God forbid you model it on a bigger size. I know Ozempic has the industry in a chokehold rn but this is giving Jenny Craig, it’s giving Jared from Subway, it’s giving Weight Watchers…what was the concept?? Postpartum has me all over the place nowadays but I just had to get this off my chest,” she added.

Tabria shared the photo of Emily next to a new shot of her, wearing a pair of jeans on each of her legs. . In another photo, she put one pair on to demonstrate how they wouldn’t fit up around her waist while tying another around her chest.

In the comment section for Emily’s photo, she received much backlash for the way that she chose to model the jeans. Many fans pointed out how the photo appeared to be fatphobic.

In the caption, Tabria explained that those choices were made to emphasize how difficult it can be to find clothes that fit in larger sizes. “Imma just start wearing a single pair of jeans on both legs, stitch together multiple small skirts to fit my extra large waist, tie a pair of small sweats around my chest so y’all know how it feels to not be able to find anything to wear,” she posted. “There are so many more important issues going on rn, but this really triggered me.”

