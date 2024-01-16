They Got That Swag!!! Here’s What Your Favorite Celebs Were Gifted For The 75th Emmy Awards

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

The 75th Annual Emmy Awards are over but even the celebrities who didn’t win awards were able to take home some pretty great prizes.

Backstage Creations Giving Suite with the 75th Emmy Awards benefitting the Television Academy Foundation.

Stars from Angela Bassett, Geena Davis, Alex Borstein, Niecy Nash, Carl Payne and Tisha Campbell, James Williams, Luke Kirby, Sam Richardson and more stopped by to support the Academy.

Many perused brands from SpiritHoods faux fur coats, Moritek Beauty, Yaamava’ Resort & Casino, Purdori Beauty, trips to Lush Africa Safaris, Museum Hotel Turkey and Villa Caprichosa Panama, Project Honey Bee, Ricardo Beverly Hills luggage, NuSkin LumiSpa, Revive Collagen, Amazing Grass, Nature’s Garden Yoggies, Tovolo ice molds and Miracle of the Sea skincare in the Josh Johnson Home designed suite.

Also included in the gift bag were Crumbl and Poppin’ Love popcorn packaged in Helmut Koller totes plus Everlasting Candle Co, K-Beauty Peripera, Sierra Nevada Brewing, Wonder Juice, Trilogy Skincare, Crane Stationery, color+light LED house plants, Hippeas and Junkless granola bars, and books from Disney Publishing (Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Book One, ESPN’s Mike Greenberg Got Your Number, and ABC News’ Deborah Roberts Lessons Learned and Cherished) plus Law Professor Andrew Guthrie Ferguson’s book Why Jury Duty Matters.

The Backstage Creations Giving Suite is set up as a thank you from the Academy to the celebrities for supporting their show. Funds raised from sponsors of the suite go toward the Television Academy Foundation’s philanthropic programs.

The Foundation’s mission is to educate and advance the next generation of television leaders, through its renowned programs including the College Television Awards, Student Internship Program, The Interviews: An Oral History of Television, Media Educators Conference, and The Power of TV.

Yaamava’ Resort & Casino provided weekend stays including spa treatments and dinner for two.

The Backstage Creations Gifting Suite also had a roulette wheel on site that stars could spin to win additional prizes from concert tickets to 24k gold spa facials.

